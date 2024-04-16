I say yes, we cannot allow Iran to develop any nuclear bomb capacity and it has shown it will fly drones and missiles into a city, a nation…how would you feel if this were America? Say into California? Into New York? Iran sponsor Hamas, Hezbollah etc…so we are not talking about a friendly regime. Especially to America. Should we allow Iran to develop nuclear bomb capability? This is the real question and if this is the question, then the answer is NO.

So, all of you Israel haters etc. and this really is not the debate. You witnessed a nation send missiles into another nation with the intent to kill its people and, regardless of if that intended nation fended them off, you are out of your mind saying it should now exercise restraint and not respond. In what universe is that even going to happen. Israel must respond. When in the history, say last 100 years of recorded history, even a basic under-developed nation, a 3rd world shit hole hell hole even, if a nation has ever attacked it, that it will NOT respond. History shows us this. It HAS to respond. Israel. Its sovereignty has been violated. It has to ensure no innocent people are harmed, no children, and deliver a targeted appropriate response so that Iran will not do that again or any other on-looking nation. If America was attacked by a nation sending missiles into its cities, Iran let’s say, would you say do not respond in case you escalate tensions? Did you tell George Bush that September 11? Conceivably more Israelis would have died had those Iran missiles broken through. Much more than 911. You have to look at it as if they had. You have to consider that Iran sought to kill thousands of Israelis and now what should Israel do? What would you do? Turn the other cheek. In this case? It is that serious. Stop your nonsense.

Sadly, we have come to this.