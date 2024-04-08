rest of leech doctors but these bishes who I called my friends, I referred them to be hired because they were without income, like me cancelled, and these people, sat there and did nothing, nothing, I thought they were honorable, one ran away to Costa Rica to hide while we fought the COVID scam to return late to get fame and grift…did nothing for the cause while we fought…and one wrote a book while collecting TWC money…yet collected money, salary for months, and a severance, and the business owner was blocked by the Canadian government in some ways (I may not have the story clear as it is not my business, I know on the fringes) in setting up an alternative medical system to help save lives and give Canadians choice.

‘something given or received for something else’

The QUID: We these 4 disgruntled doctors will not sleazily smear and slander TWC and its owner

PRO: for

QUO: if you pay us off for silence. Give us shares of your operation in US or give us a cash payout…this is what we are seeing…

see, people see the TWC owner as someone who wants to do good, a good man, a really charactered laden man, he showed that, yet has some money, so they want to take his money…they want to fuck him…I have seen this all across COVID with these COVID doctors and scientists…grifting dogs…

When I understand the definitive issues, I will share. But here we have 4 scientists and doctors, who scratched, bitched, did nothing, yet got coin. Now the owner cannot open and generate no income, as the Canadian government said so, as it is fighting against alternative health systems and nutraceuticals, vitamins, homeopathy, chiropody, naturopaths etc. etc. so he did what any business owner would do, which is cut the bleed and close shop. He has the intent to hopefully try in Canada again. I am told.

Yet now these doctors who smelled free money, drunk on it, in doing nothing, can’t get off the teat so they are trying now, as I understand, to extort him. They want money to go away and then and only then, will they be amicable. Their words. Pay them to not smear him with people like Amazing Polly (that internet nutjob who Canadian politician Randy Hellier told us was a bit unhinged and deranged and nutty so do not challenge her in media) and not attack his name and his TWC in media…this my friends are my 4 friend doctors, this is the caliber of people today, COVID has shown me the underbelly and what free money does to people.

To pay them to not smear him…so they are threatening him, the owner of TWC. That is how their letter read. They want to damage TWC in Canada (and USA) in media and they are filthy animals to do that, I am disgusted.

I stood on stage with some, broke bread, but free money does this to people, they get deranged.

I hope they stop at the water’s edge now for they threatened this businessman…with extortion, IMO like a bribe, or QUID PRO QUO…so we will damage you if you do not agree to our terms…that is in essence what they are saying….and while they lived a life of luxury before and never really worked for a dime, just in the medical and research arena, they best understand when you threaten a man or woman’s business, they will return it to you legally. I saw a communication today by these 4 doctors to TWC threatening TWC and the owner basically extorting, that if they do not agree to pay them off, they will smear him and use people like that freak Amazing Polly (Sherri ‘Bones’ Nelson who has been wrongfully disgustingly with no basis attacking TWC)….no I am not doxing you, you freak Polly, you wrote about me, me, in media, recall…I did not forget you…when it was I who started the Freedom Fighter movment in Canada while you pulled fuzz from your navel…stood with the Canadian truckers, US truckers, went into every government to get them help on mandates while you fondled in your basement…you and your conflicted husband in Canadian government who works in Calain group…transhumanism shit. Do not get me started Amazing Polly…

see Sherri Polly, I am an animal when you interfere with me…Malone knows it, go ask him…

you 4 Canadian doctors disappoint me, where is the ethics? you disgust me, do not call me…that letter you wrote to TWC was filth…was extortion…how about I publish it? how about we publish all the communications? I will not for I have ethics….better we keep it under lock and key for I think the TWC owner, based on your next move, will take you into court. This letter is a legal document so I will not make it public.

I am not naming you YET…but I know what you are doing…some of you I felt were life long friends and a job should not come between friends but you failed to consider me…I referred you 4…you embarrassed me…