Quid pro quo? Is this what they mean by 'pay for play', ponzi schemes? I give you something to get something? say it ain't so POTUS 47, say it ain't so, IMO you are better than the rest
how do you square this with fly over country American? blue collar, the factor worker making 60 K year? the trucker? the real tax-payer? say it ain't so POTUS Trump! so money gets one access to you?
A Presidency for sale? Access for sale? No, I cannot believe that. Not Trump, he is better than the rest.
People Are Paying Millions to Dine With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Business leaders are paying as much as $5 million to meet one-on-one with the president at his Florida compound, sources tell WIRED, while others are paying $1 million apiece to dine with him in a group setting.
“Additional details provided upon RSVP. RSVPs will be accommodated on a first come, first serve basis. Space is very limited. $1,000,000 per person.”
