RAMBO told you it was NOT over! Nothing is over! This COVID 'Operation' is NOT over! They cannot let it be over! Johnny RAMBO told you this! You don't just TURN IT OFF!
Too much power to gain, money to make, population to kill!
You think it's over? "No, you can't just turn it off!" "It ain't over"! You think Global COVID Summit (Global Crisis Summit) money whores will let it be over? You think the donor money whores, the (substack.com)
Thanks SAGE.
The vaxxed are awaken to their fate. They know of the elevated levels of excess deaths. They know about the staggering numbers of disabilities. Of course, they know we're in a Great Die Off, and their anger grows. Soon the rage of the husband who's lost a wife, the wife who's lost a daughter, daughter who's lost a boyfriend, will be visited upon those who created the plandemic and bioweapon vax. The politicians, who imposed the vax mandates, and the media, who promoted the poison death shot, will not be spared. The heads of the CDC, FDA, Pfizer, and Moderna will not be spared. It's just matter of time. The rage of millions is coming.
He did tell us, indeed! ... However, I was too young and naive to read between the lines in the early 80s when I watched Rambo, First Blood. Now, 40 years later, I get it! I only woke-up in 2007, to 911, nd I've been observing their stunts since.