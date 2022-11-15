Ramesh Thakur: "FEATURES AUSTRALIA; Covid accountability must come before any ‘amnesty’ No forgiveness, sorry. Not now, not ever." Spectator Australia
Big gonads Ramesh standing up and tall, huge praise
SOURCE:
https://spectator.com.au/2022/11/covid-accountability-must-come-before-any-amnesty/?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=OZWH%20%2020220212%20%20SG&utm_content=OZWH%20%2020220212%20%20SG+CID_af62b0c56623db08bcc719f2e8d9fbac&utm_source=CampaignMonitor_Australia&utm_term=Covid%20accountability%20must%20come%20before%20any%20amnesty
The mainstream media is slowly starting to raise the possibility that control measures may indeed be causing more deaths, especially in younger people. Lockdowns caused cascading economic disasters. National wealth is an essential enabler of first-world health services. Yet they covered up their mulishness by vilifying lockdown critics as wanting to prioritise the economy over lives. Lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates, rooted not in science but in smug self-righteous groupthink and assumptions-driven modelling, made a metaphorical bonfire of cherished liberties and freedoms. All the institutional checks on arbitrary abuses of power failed miserably, from parliament and the judiciary to human rights machinery, media and professional associations. No rational public health harm-benefit analysis could justify the lockdown restrictions and mandates. Not then, not now.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ramesh has continually been asking the prickly questions. He is a Professor at Australia National University and at one time was Assistant-Secretary General of the UN (1998-2007). He has also held Professorships in Canada, and New Zealand. A prolific writer, and editor he has also consulted to the NZ and Australian GOVT on arms control, disarmament and international security issues. A huge intellect and probably far too high brow for the usual journo covering msm COVID news, but his articles are in spaces that decision makers read so I’m glad he’s putting it in their pipe so to speak. Thank you for posting this Paul.
But the sheep continue down the path.