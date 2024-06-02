Rape of women, forced sex, even in 'relationships' happen all over the world & women forever face the daunting task in negotiating her safety from sexual violence; we cannot forget & many of our
developing world peoples do this, it's accepted & protected! The struggle must continue to root it out & punish wrongdoers! 'Israeli women' are women too! 'Raped at 8 months old', did the world forget
Raped at eight months old: the child the world forgot - Women’s Media Center (womensmediacenter.com)
One of my subscribers shared this and I wanted to mainstream it to drive the debate and to inform least we forget:
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Horrible. These people, whether here, or in the worst places in the world, are both savages.
Unbelievable!🤬🤬🤬