Raphael Lataster's ecological study's updated findings confirms that the Robert Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin BioNTech Moderna Pfizer Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine is linked to excess mortality
Then why does RFK Jr. (as HHS head) & Makary (as head of FDA) & Bhattacharya (as head of NIH) et al. continue to deny the risk, avert their gaze & refuse to remove it from US market? why? Susie Wiles?
The causes of Australian excess deaths in 2021, and beyond: An ecological study considering COVID-19, the lockdowns, and the vaccines
‘Abstract
Background
Numerous concerns have been raised about excess mortality persisting beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 and the lockdowns are typically offered as explanantia, with some suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines could be contributing. With its relative isolation it is prudent to pay attention to Australia, which provides a unique opportunity to consider what effectively became a large-scale vaccine safety trial.
Objective
The purpose of this study is to determine the plausibility of COVID-19 vaccination contributing to Australia’s excess mortality.
Methods
Various regions of Australia displaying excess mortality were identified, and then the plausibility of three explanantia were considered in turn: COVID-19, the lockdowns, and COVID-19 vaccines.
Findings
I found that in 4 of Australia’s 8 major regions excess mortality was present, correlating with rapid and thorough COVID-19 vaccination programs, before mass exposure to COVID-19, and in the absence of lengthy and highly restrictive lockdowns.
Conclusions
Combined with increasing evidence that the efficacy/effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines have been greatly exaggerated, including acknowledgements from the Australian and American governments that several deaths have been caused by the vaccines, these findings make it a near-certainty that COVID-19 vaccines have been – and continue to be – contributing to excess mortality.’
The causes of Australian excess deaths in 2021, and beyond: An ecological study considering COVID-19, the lockdowns, and the vaccines - Raphael Lataster, 2026
