Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
1h

One word: Traitors.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
1h

Trumpy bear is reorganiythe entire ME and his op in Venezuela and iran is destroying the crown banking cabal and intel agencies that launder the world’s crominal cartels many countries monies. Iran has nothing to do with the bush/ cheney gwot. As far as nick irving he should shut the fuck up and grow up. Any of us who spent anytime with uncle has been used. Get over it and move on because our country has been invaded

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture