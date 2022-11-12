Re-post: elderly mother crying to her son locked in and down, through zoom etc. to come, and this is what we did our elderly, we suffered them in lockdown and many, most died in misery, lonely, abused
We never ever forget the LOCKDOWN lunatics and we seek them out for proper legal public inquiries, tribunals so they are all held accountable properly and legally
the hospital and home lockdowns were needed to hide the murder of the elderly....
Not only did they let co them up, but in the UK they ordered the entire French stock of midazolam and care homes were instructed to sedate patients, and if they became breathless to administer morphine. Same instructions given in Spain. Midazolam is the sedative- hypnotic France won’t sell to US for lethal injection executions. In other words there was a point to lockdowns, prevent relatives to check on the elderly they were euthanising. Bet this was as world wide as mandates and lockdowns. WEF describes the unemployed elderly as useless old eaters 🥲