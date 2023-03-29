Re-post WARNING about large commercial planes falling from sky if FAA & airlines do not impose tests to exclude myocarditis before pilots take to sky e.g. D-dimers, high-sensitive troponin, chest MRIs
EKGs etc.; pilots must refuse to fly, under no condition & this chatter by airlines about ONE pilot 'only' to cope with shortages due to their lay offs for no vaccine is outrageous & will kill many
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Creepy thought of the day.
Airline crashing would trigger the fear factor into isolating people into not wanting to travel and keeping them in their 15 minute cities.
When a plane comes down and kills everyone on board they will blame it on Climate Change!