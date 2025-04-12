trials, adequately blinded, use of proper patient-important outcomes, no stoppage for benefit etc. but in reality due to the low in fact absent circulation of pathogen, it will be impossible to run such a study today; and so we use what we have and we do have suitably robust observational studies showing that the mRNA vaccine by Malone Bourla et al. failed and is and was deadly! POTUS Trump was badly misled and deceived by these crooks, these malfeasant so called ‘scientists’ and doctors looking only for grift and graft and fame.

I again call on POTUS Trump and all the heads of the health agencies CDC, NIH, FDA etc. to stand against the mRNA vaccine and call for its withdrawal. I call on RFK Jr., HHS Secretary, to order a hard stop and immediate initiation of oversight, scientific review of all studies the FDA used to grant EUA for the mRNA vaccines. We need once and for all to establish whether these mRNA vaccines worked and assess the level of harm that we now see play out. The deaths cannot be disregarded and POTUS Trump must admit the failure of the complete OWS program and the mRNA vaccine as a step to making Americans ‘whole’, regaining trust in the health agencies and officials, and in establishing a victim compensation fund. POTUS Trump with RFK Jr. must end the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act (liability shield) that the vaccine makers and doctors enjoyed and still enjoy.

I trust POTUS Trump in this and firmly trust RFK Jr. in this.

Abstract: ‘Myocarditis, typically manifesting as myopericarditis, is among the serious cardiac consequences observed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. We performed a comprehensive, evidence-based literature synthesis of findings from clinical trial data reanalyses, post-marketing surveillance, large observational studies, and other diverse research sources that help shed light on the phenomenon of myocarditis post SARS-CoV-2 infection versus COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. Our conclusions refute several claims previously made by public health agencies and professional associations, namely the following: (1) the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and Omicron infections have caused more cases of myocarditis than the COVID-19 mRNA immunizations; (2) mRNA vaccine-induced myocarditis is typically mild, transient, and rare, with no long-term sequelae; and (3) the risk-benefit calculus favors continued use of these products despite evidence of more iatrogenic cases. We address each of these misconceptions by applying a combination of epidemiological, clinical, and immunological perspectives. We urge governments to remove the COVID-19 mRNA products from the market due to the well-documented risk of myocardial damage, a risk that is strongest for younger males (<40 years old).’

Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives

___

