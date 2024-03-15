Recent reach outs to me from various sources telling me that Malone's wife should be questioned; I told them NO, to stop that & I will not be party to any move to defame her; I don't know her nor care
to but will not in past nor now or future be party to anyone defaming someone's wife! I said what I do know is Malone with Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. have serious questions to answer on mRNA
someone said that they heard in the sphere that Malone may blame some on his wife…again I told them, don’t involve me and I told them don’t do that…leave people’s spouses alone…if he is that type of man to sell out his wife and make her pay for his research misdeeds (if proven), then he will answer to his god and her...but I pleaded with them to never do that. I have no reason to and insist people do not behave like the other side.
if you have questions for Malone on the mRNA technology mRNA vaccine deaths, focus on that…on him and try to get him to speak and answer and explain as you try to get Bourla and Sahin and Bancel and Weissman to talk…we need answers….under oath…but this is no witch hunt character destruction matter.
I have been clear, we work with judges, courts, juries to establish who in COVID, this fake non pandemic, from the lockdowns, to the medical killer response e.g. sedation with propofol, midazolam etc., isolation, denial of antibiotics, Remdesivir, ventilator etc. that killed our parents, our loved ones…we work with the legal system and get them under oath and if not guilty, we praise them but if courts say guilty, we let courts decide if financial penalty is in order or jail or death penalty…courts. not us…
this is why I stood up for the Breggins when malone sued them for $25 million and was stunned he would sue Ginger Breggin…his malice to the Breggins knew no bounds…it was because I stood up to Malone against his attack on Peter Breggin to ruin him, and the attacks on Peter McCullough, that Malone came after me…little did he know I came from the islands…I don’t play ‘governmenty’ games…I am not like who he runs around with…no…I know racism and discrimination too wrapped up in the animas…he has lied about me in media, Twitter, substack, all over and I made a decision I will teach him a lesson…others have inserted their heads in his ass for donor money etc…I decided to have nothing to do with him and to punish him each time he attacks me in media. he recently went on media and made a statement that instantly I could have sued him for the pure lie and slander but I will hold it…I am awaiting him and his moron 0-10 lawyer to sue me. Come on Bob, file…
anyway, let me not get sidetracked…point of this stack is people’s families and spouses are off limits…always. you have a beef with Mr. A, keep it with Mr. A.
lives were lost due to the mRNA technology vaccine and we want answers. we seek to talk to all under oath who have knowledge of this technology and vaccine.
do not be like other filthy people smearing and slandering others…do not interfere with people’s spouses…its no game…I told them look at me, I have focused on the big 6 and others as to questions to be answered…Bourla, Sahin, Weissman et al…did I mention Kariko’s husband? no…did I mention Bourla’s wife? anybody’s spouse? no…see my 67 Horsemen…
I am telling you out there too, do not do things like that…don’t smear people like that…don’t…may be very good people…do not do that….we have serious questions…we focus on who the questions are for.
Agree! yet she isn't Snow White precisely:
Is it just a coincidence that Malone's wife top influencers were mason depop-nazis Bill Gates, Justin Trudeau and “Sir” Richard Brandson? 1
24 May 2023, Jill Glasspool-Malone removed Trudeau from her “interests” in her LinkedIn, but still left Gates et al.
Jill Malone had incorporated INOVIO, which developed a DNA vaccine, which promotes gene transfection technology.
“So Inovio has a 'computer algorithm' that no one else in the world has and is arguably one of the greatest breakthroughs in vaccine discovery in the past 100 years, and yet this 'computer algorithm' is not mentioned once in any of its 10-K’s or 10-Q’s? Sounds like Theranos to us.” 2
The Department of Defense gave Inovio a 71 million dollar grant for development, apparently, then withdrew it. 3
4 Jan 2021 Inovio formed partnership with Advaccine, a CHINESE BIOTECH firm with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party, to distribute in China its DNA vaccine. 4 Yet, is there anything allowed to grow big in China without close ties to the CCP?
With her husband, she is the author of:
1. 1996 patent: “DNA vaccines for eliciting a mucosal immune response” (includes mRNA).5
2. Marked enhancement of macaque respiratory tissue transfection by aurintricarboxylic acid.6
3. Enhancing direct in vivo transfection with nuclease inhibitors and pulsed electrical fields. 7
4. Cutaneous transfection and immune responses to intradermal nucleic acid vaccination are significantly enhanced by in vivo electropermeabilization. 8
5. Theory and in vivo application of electroporative gene delivery. 9
6. Efficient nonviral cutaneous transfection. 10 (DNA plasmid skin vaccine)
According to Malone’s own substack, she still helps with the writing and research. 11
“According to Jill, Malone continued to work on cationic liposomes for mRNA vaccines during the 1990s, but discovered that: “unfortunately, the toxicity issues from the nano lipid particles that Dr. Malone observed in his research during the 1990s were never resolved.” Wouldn’t that also be something of a great moment for Jill and Robert Malone to announce to the world in 2020 and 2021?” 12
Instead, in Jun 2021, Jill wrote that vaccine mRNA tech was “now saving the world.” !!! 13
It’s clear that they are two of a kind.14
Read "The wife" section here:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-robert-malone
Good man Paul. I agree.