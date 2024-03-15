someone said that they heard in the sphere that Malone may blame some on his wife…again I told them, don’t involve me and I told them don’t do that…leave people’s spouses alone…if he is that type of man to sell out his wife and make her pay for his research misdeeds (if proven), then he will answer to his god and her...but I pleaded with them to never do that. I have no reason to and insist people do not behave like the other side.

if you have questions for Malone on the mRNA technology mRNA vaccine deaths, focus on that…on him and try to get him to speak and answer and explain as you try to get Bourla and Sahin and Bancel and Weissman to talk…we need answers….under oath…but this is no witch hunt character destruction matter.

I have been clear, we work with judges, courts, juries to establish who in COVID, this fake non pandemic, from the lockdowns, to the medical killer response e.g. sedation with propofol, midazolam etc., isolation, denial of antibiotics, Remdesivir, ventilator etc. that killed our parents, our loved ones…we work with the legal system and get them under oath and if not guilty, we praise them but if courts say guilty, we let courts decide if financial penalty is in order or jail or death penalty…courts. not us…

this is why I stood up for the Breggins when malone sued them for $25 million and was stunned he would sue Ginger Breggin…his malice to the Breggins knew no bounds…it was because I stood up to Malone against his attack on Peter Breggin to ruin him, and the attacks on Peter McCullough, that Malone came after me…little did he know I came from the islands…I don’t play ‘governmenty’ games…I am not like who he runs around with…no…I know racism and discrimination too wrapped up in the animas…he has lied about me in media, Twitter, substack, all over and I made a decision I will teach him a lesson…others have inserted their heads in his ass for donor money etc…I decided to have nothing to do with him and to punish him each time he attacks me in media. he recently went on media and made a statement that instantly I could have sued him for the pure lie and slander but I will hold it…I am awaiting him and his moron 0-10 lawyer to sue me. Come on Bob, file…

anyway, let me not get sidetracked…point of this stack is people’s families and spouses are off limits…always. you have a beef with Mr. A, keep it with Mr. A.

lives were lost due to the mRNA technology vaccine and we want answers. we seek to talk to all under oath who have knowledge of this technology and vaccine.

do not be like other filthy people smearing and slandering others…do not interfere with people’s spouses…its no game…I told them look at me, I have focused on the big 6 and others as to questions to be answered…Bourla, Sahin, Weissman et al…did I mention Kariko’s husband? no…did I mention Bourla’s wife? anybody’s spouse? no…see my 67 Horsemen…

I am telling you out there too, do not do things like that…don’t smear people like that…don’t…may be very good people…do not do that….we have serious questions…we focus on who the questions are for.