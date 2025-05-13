Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Janet Hofbauer
1h

The impact of reproductive health on males and females is just destructive. The rats in the study all died. Why did they utilize military bioweapons on civilians? Worldwide? Genocide?

Anen Allidnab
6m

Thank you so much Dr Paul for sharing this.

This is just I needed to slap on the face of the management who continues to push the shots and forcing staff to sign an opt declaration if we don’t take C19 and Flu shot . Basically the declaration document stating unvaccinated staff ( only two of us) are a threat to 8x boosted residents and staff who also had multiple Covid and flu infections despite of multiple shots versus the 2 of us who never had Covid and never have to call in sick for the last 3 years we are in this facility for a flu sickness!!! While the facility despite of 100% compliance of residents of C19 and flu shots still have outbreaks!! So how the F)&@k we the 2 unvaccinated is effin a threat?!!!

