Red Pill Blue Pill: Dr. David Nixon; "WHAT ELSE ARE THEY HIDING IN THE VACCINES, THE COVID mRNA VACCINE?" IMO, I think lots. There are coming poison pills! It has failed but also harmed!
SOURCE:
https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/red-pill-blue-pill
‘That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else you were born into bondage, born into a prison that you cannot smell or taste or touch. A prison for your mind…. Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. This is your last chance. After this there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes… Remember, all I’m offering is the truth, nothing more…’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are days when I wish I had chosen the blue pill. These days are few, but on the darkest of days, I just wonder what it would be like to still think things are fine like I did when I was young.
On a brighter note, this whole episode has been great for some people's health.
I was talking at a chap in his sixties last week. He refused these injections, but from early on in 2020, he understood the Coof was a major risk to the fat.
He weighed nearly 24 stone at the start of 2020 and decided his only means of survival was to reduce that.
And reduce it he did.
He cut out all processed food and ate low glycemic index, anti-inflammatory wholefoods and he walked. And he walked. And he walked some more.
He now weighs 9.5 stone! Loving life and not injected and not dead.