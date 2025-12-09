Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Mary W Maxwell
2m

Regarding the 6-foot distancing rule.

The late, wonderful Dr Rashid Butter (an ex-US Army surgeon) informed us, early in the piece, that the reason for the six-foot distance was that when people are merged closer than that, the satellites can not distinguish them and therefore cannot identify us.

Butter paid for this with his life.

Eleftherios Gkioulekas
3m

Well, every doc whose license was attacked because of statements concerning that toxicity of the spike protein, can now cite Dr. Redfield, among other things. I first found out about toxicity at end of April 2020 (Salk institute study putting spike on a fake viral ball and replicating covid symptoms with it). Till then, I was concerned about ADE and general lack of safety, but the Salk study solidified it to "fuck no" status. Besides, we had prophylactic HCQ and zinc.

