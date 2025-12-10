My take: we never stop seeking accountability, justice, we keep trying in the courts, we try and try and at the ballot box…everything in COVID was a fraud, made up…all of it!

Redfield at HHS building told me it was all made up, never was based on any science, it could have been 6 inches or 100 feet…all made up….by them in that Task Force

many business owners who had to re-arrange seating even in restaurants, had to close down for good, many hung themselves! I know, we saw the reports, many Americans hung themselves, committed suicide due to the lockdowns and school closures, parents beat their children mercilessly, broken bones, taking them to the ER unresponsive and admitting they just beat the child out of anger and frustration being locked down, many physically and sexually abused the children who were confined home and abused…schools spot physical and sexual abuse FIRST, closing them hurt our children!

This is why we hunt down the COVID lockdown lunatics, the mandarins, the COVID Talibans, the Branch COVIDIANS, we never stop, we name them, shame them, drag them into legal forums and get them investigated and tried

Both the 10-foot and six-foot recommendations were unfounded, said Gottlieb, and show “the lack of rigor” in how the CDC made public health recommendations.

“Many people assume the rule traces to “some old studies” on the flu, which found droplets won’t travel further than six feet, Gottlieb said—though research has since shown that Covid-19 can be spread through aerosols, which have the potential to travel many times further than droplets.”

“The six-foot rule was “probably the single costliest recommendation that [the] CDC made,” Gottlieb said, because “the whole thing feels arbitrary and not science based,” which lowers public confidence.”

'33 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse', bringing death, suffering, pain, job loss, collaterol damage, destroyed lives & futures to societies, to America, Canada, UK etc.; these 33, we start with them

we investigate them, we ask serious questions in a proper legal inquiry, judges,as to their roles on every aspect from fraud pandemic to lockdowns to mRNA technology to mRNA vaccine; each one & more!