Remember illegal migrant Fiston Ngoy (CONGO) raped woman on Philly SEPTA train? and no one did anything, passerbys videotaped him, no one helped her, for 35 minutes? In Philly! Just as bad as NYC.
previously been charged with sex crimes; As a Woman Was Raped, Train Riders Failed to Intervene, Police Say The SEPTA train car near Philadelphia had several passengers aboard but none called 911
Cops say people who stood and watched illegal immigrant ‘rape woman on Philly SEPTA train while they filmed his attack’ won’t face charges for not intervening
Prosecutors in Philadelphia will not press charges against train passengers who stood and watched on October 13 as a woman was raped
Alleged rapist Fiston Ngoy, has been present in the US illegally since 2015 and has previously been charged with sex crimes
Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts in the incident
He overstayed his student visa and was not deported back to the Congo despite his criminal convictions
Ngoy claimed he knew the woman and sex was consensual, which she denied
Exactly a week later, a 28-year-old man was arrested after he launched his fourth sexual attack on a female passenger on a SEPTA train, this week
This second suspect identified as Edwin Allen allegedly, attacked four different females in the SEPTA system, including two school girls, beginning Monday
The suspect has not been named because the charges are being prepared, police said
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🤮
It's because they all identified her as possibly belonging to the man who was raping her, so nobody interfered. That's the way this world works. It's also why a woman who is found independent of a man does not count for anything. There has to be either a father figure or someone having sex with her. Fare game if not.