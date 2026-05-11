Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
just now

Remember Trump is desperate to be a hero again. Being talked into another fake “pandemic” is certainly on the table. Trump has a habit of screwing up more than once.

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
1m

never forget

Never Forgive

NEVER AGAIN

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