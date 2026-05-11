The likes of Redfield, Hahn, Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci, Jared ‘ventilator that killed people man’ Kushner…these inept clowns, these dangerous people greenlit Trump to change his mind in COVID fraud, that PCR created non-pandemic, to go against his own gut feelings that the lockdowns were not needed and would harm. Birx and Fauci admitted post that they were deliberately fucking Trump, they used a ruse to get him to lockdown with the ‘2 weeks to flatten the curve’ knowing in their minds they just wanted him to bite with the first 2 weeks then he was fucked, as he would not be able to re-open…

Thank you POTUS Trump, HANTA is a non-issue. You seem to understand this and huge praise…

so let us hope the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles does not grab his testicles and squeeze them for pharma and cause him an about turn…let us hope he stands firm and understand this is a NON-issue, no need for the fear-porn, the talk on lockdowns, masks, vaccine etc.

Problem is, we dodged a bullet re COVID 1.0 because it was benign and non-pathological in the classic sense for it was because of that, many people did not die for the people in the Trump administration term one, had ZERO idea what they were doing…we survived because the pathogen or whatever it was that was cooked up and released across multiple points, was non-nefarious…we dodged a bullet because the pathogen was NOTHING to low risk general population (the vast majority as we always knew); problem is, Trump gone and put even more inept stupid people heading our health agencies like Makary and RFK Jr,. and Bhattacharya…God help us if we do get in the next 2 years a nefarious pathological microbe that affects our upper respiratory tract etc. we would be doomed for the clowns at HHS, NIH, CDC, FDA etc. now are even more stupid if that could have every happened.

Once again, turn off FOX and CNN, turn it off, this HANTA is a dud, non-issue. No community spread…there is zero evidence…this is common source environmental exposure.

Hopefully Trump would hold firm and not let WHO and CDC et al. hype and amp him up to the point of madness again re lockdowns etc. POTUS Trump, listen to me, just them them all to fuck off and go talk to Dr. Alexander.

Our great often misguided POTUS Trump (case in point the deadly OWS lockdowns he approved and Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine he approved and the deadly wrongful war with Iran that has no basis even by our own US intel advisement to POTUS and the devastating ICE response and shootings and the Epstein pedophilia cover-up etc.) said non-issue pretty much, and so let us hope the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles does not grab his testicles and squeeze them for pharma and cause him an about turn…let us hope he stands firm and understand this is a NON-issue, no need for the fear-porn, the talk on lockdowns, masks, vaccine etc. this is just WHO trying for relevance and CDC and FDA as usual dumb as blocks hobbling along…have nothing of substance to really say….RFK Jr. is clueless, Makary and Bhattacharya and Oz et al. are morons, and so RFK Jr. is praying each night thanking God for making this HANTA much ado about nothing. For we would have been fucked had it been a real high mortality pathogen for the folk at HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. are as useful as tits on a bull…or my 2 males breasts. Master idiots leading baby idiots.