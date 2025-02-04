Remember the White House SITUATION Room with Obama and Hilary and Biden et al. all seriously watching the raid and killing of OBAMA Bin Laden or sorry I meant OSAMA Bin Laden's death? You do know we
were eventually told it was a fake, they had no live video feed and they staged the photo below of Hilary with hands over mouth in shock, as they watched a blank screen, Panetta admitted finally
From
To
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Everything is a lie! Paul, Thank you for all you do!
I knew when they said they wrapped him in sheets and dumped him at sea it was fake. Obl is probably living it up on a hawaiian island. The reason they are so intently watching the screen is most likely because some child porn is on.