Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 11

I still support 47 and trust him...with all his catastrophic mistakes and policies et al. I want him to be honest with the nation. pure honesty. can he be? will the deepstate and his real masters allow him to be?

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 12

PEW: TRUMP APPROVAL DROPS TO 30% With Americans in a Sour Mood, Democratic Voters Are More Engaged in Midterms

Trump approval drops to 30%, as 44% of voters see their vote as ‘against’ him https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/10/08/with-americans-in-a-sour-mood-democratic-voters-are-more-engaged-in-midterms/

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