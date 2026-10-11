The photo was staged, we were lied to until it was leaking out that they were sitting there watching a blank screen and never saw OBL being killed et al.

So what can you believe? When the government tells you? What?

Nothing.

That. the. government. tells. you!

Main point is anything the government tells us is a lie…few if any politicians tell us the truth. all a lie. COVID and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine and the lies by government and scientists around it told us the crookedness of our officials. The present failed Iran war should reinforce the lies. Now we learn near 80 US aircraft were damaged or destroyed by Iran this far.

Stark numbers show lost 81 planes and $3.3 billion worth of helicopters in Iran...

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