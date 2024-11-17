ADE can emerge via both natural infection as well as vaccination and the outcome is much more significant pathology. How did Malone et al., and Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko et al., the very persons who so called ‘invented’ this technology and vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech), this mRNA technology, as part of the lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) mRNA-LNP complex, how did they have no clue this would happen? How did these morons, these money making, NOBEL seeking nincompoops, these specious paper-thin so-called scientists, not know that you never ever vaccinate a population for anything when the very pathogen is circulating and in ‘season’ (high infectious pressure combined to sub-optimal immune pressure), that we always vaccinate outside of season. Mind you, I now question vaccines fully given the COVID disaster.

What were they thinking? They must have known that sub-optimal non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing vaccine induced antibodies (ad declining antibodies) could not bind fully to the virus antigen, would still try to bind, yet would not function to neutralize the virus. That this in itself would drive infectious pressure on the virus and drive selection for more infectious sub-variant clades and thus prolongation of the virus, and possible emergence of more pathological variants. That ADE would dominate and cause severe disease. As it did. Alarmingly researchers showed that ADE driving vaccine antibodies emerged early on and remained even as neutralizing antibodies waned rapidly. Overall, these researchers showed that vaccine induced antibodies geared to the spike protein did cause ADE. In short, the vaccine failed and was very harmful.

Again, it was the public that suffered while these mRNA ex cathedra morons cashed in. Did people die from the vaccine, get seriously ill from ADE who would have lived had they remained unvaccinated?

Reevaluation of antibody-dependent enhancement of infection in anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic antibodies and mRNA-vaccine antisera using FcR- and ACE2-positive cells | Scientific Reports

The Malone et al. mRNA vaccine failed miserably and promoted severe illness. ‘Many therapeutic antibodies (Abs) and mRNA vaccines, both targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S-protein), have been developed and approved in order to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In consideration of these developments, a common concern has been the potential for Ab-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection caused by inoculated or induced Abs.

Although the preventive and therapeutic effects of these Abs are obvious, little attention has been paid to the influence of the remaining and dwindling anti-S-protein Abs in vivo.’

Researchers demonstrated ‘that certain monoclonal Abs (mAbs) approved as therapeutic neutralizing anti-S-protein mAbs for human usage have the potential to cause ADE in a narrow range of Ab concentrations.’

The key finding was that though ‘sera collected from mRNA-vaccinated individuals exhibited neutralizing activity, some sera gradually exhibited dominance of ADE activity in a time-dependent manner.’ ‘results suggest the possible emergence of adverse effects caused by these Abs’ on top of any potential therapeutic or preventive effect. The latter we have yet to see and never saw. The vaccine failed but ADE we did see along with death.

