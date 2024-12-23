Remember this photo of Obama & Hilary Clinton & Biden et al. in Situation Room watching raid on Osama Bin Laden & his killing & Hilary is in shock? Well it was not real, they were watching a BLANK
screen, it was made up to fool us, all in that photo staged it even Obama and Biden; how do we know? because it was leaked out there was NO live feed & tv was BLANK; Panetta finally came clean
Like 911, like Gulf of Tonkin, like Operation Northwoods, like the drone invasion, all of it is a lie, like the fake fraud manufactured COVID…a lie! Nothing about it was true, NOTHING! The deaths due to the response was true.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's well known by people like us that it's all Kabuki theater, meant to create a false reality for the unthinking masses. Just look at some of the players: Clinton, Obama and Biden - three of the filthiest pathological liars to ever set foot in Washington -- and that's saying a *LOT*!!!
Foolish evil, bully actors