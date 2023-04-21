Remember this study? "mRNA vaccine delivery using lipid nanoparticles"; so pppssssttt, don't let them misdirect and lie to you NOW that they never knew of it & did not know of the HAMRS of mRNA & LNPs
ask them about the harms, ask Malone what he knew about the harms of mRNA technology before the COVID shots were rolled out, ask him about injection site localization, when he knew it was untrue.
Just ask the guy, he won’t bite, ask him! I do it all the time, it is time you grew some stones and asked him questions. How would we learn? How do we get to fix this madness if no one is asking the right guy the right questions? Oh what was that you said, all he wants to talk about is horses? Then get the right people to ask the questions.
Hidden in Plain Sight on NIH Website: The mRNA-LNP Platform’s Lipid Nanoparticle Component Used in Preclinical Vaccine Studies Is Highly Inflammatory
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/hidden-in-plain-sight-on-nih-website
He blocked me on Twitter.
He engaged me in a substack, but disappeared when I asked him basic questions.
Don't hold your collective breaths because Malone is a Deep State operator that won't further incriminate himself voluntarily.