“To combat the contagion, the Chinese government has taken the extraordinary step of quarantining the city of Wuhan, as well as neighboring districts and cities. The borders are sealed, and all transportation out is blocked. Officials closed the public transportation systems.Friday morning, more than 35 million people woke up facing aggressive curtailments of their freedom.

Having spent my medical and academic career studying these issues, I am astounded by what is already the single largest quarantine in recorded history. As a physician, I cannot yet give a prognosis of how all this will work out. But as a historian of quarantines and epidemics - one who has read, seen or written similar sad stories too many times - I am not terribly optimistic it will turn out well.”

