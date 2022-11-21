Remember when in January 2020, Dr. Howard Markel referred to China's quarantine and warned about the devastation lockdowns would and could bring? "Be wary of China's coronavirus quarantine"
As a physician...as a historian of quarantines and epidemics - one who has read, seen or written similar sad stories too many times - I am not terribly optimistic it will turn out well.”
“To combat the contagion, the Chinese government has taken the extraordinary step of quarantining the city of Wuhan, as well as neighboring districts and cities. The borders are sealed, and all transportation out is blocked. Officials closed the public transportation systems.Friday morning, more than 35 million people woke up facing aggressive curtailments of their freedom.
Having spent my medical and academic career studying these issues, I am astounded by what is already the single largest quarantine in recorded history. As a physician, I cannot yet give a prognosis of how all this will work out. But as a historian of quarantines and epidemics - one who has read, seen or written similar sad stories too many times - I am not terribly optimistic it will turn out well.”
SOURCE:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200201131020/https:/theeagle.com/opinion/columnists/be-wary-of-china-s-coronavirus-quarantine/article_dac58e17-7f71-5ae4-9876-d12d90963864.html
I believe China is gaslighting us and they're using their people to do it. If there was never a virus and the shots are a bio weapon why would they be quarantine the entire place. We know from day one this entire pandemic was fake, the "virus" was never isolated and Trumps medical "experts" knew that. Alex Azar said on Jan 27th there was a public health emergency based on confirmed cases, problem is, there was no test available to confirm anything, they hadn't even named the "virus" yet. I have realized over the past 3 years not to believe anything about this "virus" lie, China is just another cog in the lie. I believe you Paul tried to tell the truth and thats why you were treated so horribly. I listen to you because I know you have nothing to gain by lying. The bio weapon shots are whats causing "covid" and "covid" is the bio weapon. How we get out of this mess is by learning what got us here in the first place, I believe one way to come back from it is to reinstate God into everything and then go locally in every state and province to educate on where we go from here. Everything has to be torn down and rebuilt with people who believe in life and freedom with a core belief in God.
So why are we falling for the same narrative again.
Except this time the fear porn is RSV.
Once again the new narrative is not based on "real numbers"
If it was BS then how is is not BS now ?
Here is a perfect example of the BS coming from the "experts"
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11430621/Hospital-admissions-seniors-10-TIMES-higher-usual-flu-surges-US.html