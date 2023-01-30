Rennebohm, MD: 'Analysis of the Current COVID-19 Situation in China'; Rob does a marvelous job & his writing mirrors the China (Xi) COVID video I prior put out (see below) & I share Rob's scholarship
rapid mass vaccination across all age groups in the midst of an active pandemic involving a respiratory mutating virus, using a suboptimal vaccine that does not induce sterilizing immunity, WILL fail!
My prior substack writing and video on what China must do now:
Rennebohm’s writing and I ask you to support his substack, free or paid member, the issue is we get lots of push if you just subscribe and read. Dr. Rennebohm is very in tuned with the issues and I am learning tremendous lots from him:
https://notesfromthesocialclinic.org/analysis-of-the-current-covid-19-situation-in-china/
The COVID-19 situation in China is currently characterized by the following:
Because of the extremely strict zero COVID policy, fewer people became exposed to the virus and, therefore, fewer people developed sterilizing immunity to COVID-19, and because the COVID-19 vaccines have not been capable of inducing sterilizing immunity, it is unlikely that herd immunity has been achieved in China.
Furthermore, those people who have never been significantly exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus (in part, because of the zero COVID policy) currently have no naturally acquired experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus—which means that neither their innate immune system nor the adaptive arm of their immune system has had the precious benefit of prior natural experience with the virus. Such people are particularly vulnerable to becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, especially once a more virulent variant appears.
The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign has, predictably, resulted in a prolonged series of new dominant variants, each being more infectious than their predecessors, each being increasingly resistant to vaccinal neutralizing antibodies [15-21].
Because the non-neutralizing antibodies induced by the COVID-19 vaccines facilitate entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into host cells (i.e., are “infection enhancing”), vaccinated people are at greater risk of becoming infected (and repeatedly re-infected) with SARS-CoV-2 [24, 27-29]. While infected, they at least briefly spread the virus and increase the amount of virus in the population, thereby perpetuating and prolonging the pandemic.
In those who have been vaccinated, the vaccinal antibodies have sidelined their innate immune system [3, 4, 9, 11-13]. This means that their innate immune system has not been able to participate normally in the immune reaction against COVID-19, and it also means that their innate immune system has not become optimally trained to protect against COVID-19. This adverse effect of the COVID-19 vaccination not only decreases the vaccinated person’s ability to fight off SARS-CoV-2, but it also decreases the vaccinated person’s ability to handle other virus infections, and it renders vaccinated people more susceptible to autoimmune disease and cancers. (See companion articles written by Dr. Vanden Bossche and by Dr. Rennebohm.)
Although the non-neutralizing vaccinal antibodies have, heretofore, possibly been providing some protection against severe COVID-19 (a “virulence-inhibiting” effect of the vaccine), it is inevitable that a variant will soon evolve that is capable of overcoming this virulence-inhibiting effect [22-26]. Such a variant will be resistant not only to the vaccinal neutralizing antibodies but also to the “virulence-inhibiting” effect of the vaccinal non-neutralizing antibodies. Once this occurs, COVID-19 vaccination will no longer provide any protection against severe infection. At that point, COVID-19 vaccination will only provide its deleterious “infection-enhancing” effects and its other deleterious effects [11, 33, 34, 36].
China did not have a high vaccination rate. The pandemic was downrated and treated as a flu. Most vaccinated people got sick and treatment. I don’t know anybody who passed away, including my 84 years mother in law. And considering the mass of people traveling and being on the streets during the spring holiday, most probably they already gained herd immunity. However, right after the lifting of the lockdown so many people got sick. Probably was not only Covid or variants but also some other viruses. Before 2019 during fall-winter the Shanghai’s hospitals were always full.
Is ivermectin or HCQ used in China at all?