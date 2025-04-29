Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

One common trait of filthy corrupt individuals is that if you give them enough time their true colors become known - they simply CANNOT help it. Enter Bondi and Patel and ... ...

For all of Bondi's and Patel's words, which were very inspiring -- it looked like they meant "REAL BUSINESS AGAINST THE CRIMINALS" -- now that they're in a position to actually do something, they instead are doing the same as their predecessors.

What is that? They take *ZERO* actions against FAT RATS and they do all they can to protect those Fat Rats. The Epstein files is but one example of that. Under Trump 1.0, Jeff Sessions recused himself from going after Clinton - that's another example. There are many more.

***LISTEN*** : Trump will send millions of illegals back to their countries; Trump will insult State officials; Trump will impose tariffs on 180 countries; Trump will bomb Yemen, the Houthis and Iran; Trump will send warships around the globe; Trump will do just about anything ***EXCEPT*** go after ANY Fat Rat.

Now on his 100th day of his second term -- 1,561 days in total as POTUS -- Trump has yet to go after, much less take out, a *SINGLE* Fat Rat. There are hundreds of Fat Rats -- they are known, their crimes are known, their M.O.'s are known, their whereabouts are known -- but Trump will not touch a hair on ANY of their heads. He has their back ... he protects them. If you think I'm lying or BS-ing, simply observe what goes on and see for yourself. Let me know when Trump goes after or takes out a FAT RAT.

UNTIL that changes, Trump has to be - MUST be!!! - regarded as one of 'them' or working for 'them'. What other explanation can there be? Do *you* care to suggest one?

She's more interested in having her face in front of the camera than doing her job, which she really doesn't know how to do. Remember what she did to the innocent George Zimmerman who killed Trayvon Martin in self-defense. It was Eric Holder who got her to charge George and put him through hell. All so she could have her face in front of the camera.

She'll never release them, they don't even have them, long destroyed...lies, lies and more lies. Were any of these people nominated even vetted? I highly doubt it.

