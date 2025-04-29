that has shocked the nation given it is reported Giuffre committed suicide when she said prior to her death that she will never kill herself and when the American people feel strongly that she was actually killed….to silence her….so the death of two victims of Epstein, and a growing erosion of public trust in the Department of Justice (DOJ).’

Is Gateway Pundit’s Hoft wading in too deep? I want openness and transparency and honesty and I thank Jim Hoft.

I agree with Anna Paulina Luna on this matter. The question is, what is the AG hiding on this matter and Kash money Patel. What? Who is being protected? What is AG Bondli hiding? Whose names are in those documents? Will we ever see the final REAL documents or will we be given portions, with the real matter DESTROYED?

The fiery congresswoman took to X on Monday, writing:

“2 Epstein victims are now dead. Every day the DOJ delays releasing the Epstein client list, public trust erodes & more lives are put at risk. I am calling on the DOJ and @AGPamBondi to act immediately — release the files. The American people deserve the truth.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posted this on Twitter X and this surprised me that this would be posted and also the photos. Are these real photos posted by Paulina Luna or photoshopped?

‘Luna’s latest push follows months of frustration with the DOJ’s apparent stonewalling on the release of critical documents related to Epstein’s infamous sex trafficking network.

As chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Luna has been relentless in her pursuit of transparency, demanding not only the Epstein files but also records related to the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’

On February 25, 2025, TGP detailed Luna’s public confrontation with the Attorney General, noting that Luna had sent letters to the DOJ on February 11 and 19, requesting updates on the declassification process.

The DOJ’s failure to respond prompted Luna to take her grievances to X, where she wrote, “On Feb 11 & Feb 19, House Oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc. The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG. AG Pam Bondi, what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified.”’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Turns Up the Heat on AG Pam Bondi — Demands Immediate Release of Epstein Client List Amid Deaths of Two Victims and Dwindling Public Trust | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

