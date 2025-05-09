Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kent
26mEdited

Dr Paul, PLEASE stay on this to report. We need to know what the disposition of those files is.

I no longer trust Miss Bondi to be a straight shooter and in truth, I never trusted her to be who she says she is. If those files have been destroyed, there's

going to be hell to pay from the silent majority who have been waiting for their exposure.

Barbara Kiley
32m

I’ve just about thrown in the towel with Bondi. First she… (best case) forgets to check the contents of the released files to make sure of full delivery…and doesn’t seem to mind the taste of egg all over her face…when she turns up lacking…because… FBI.

It was the FBI’s fault.

BUT…(worst case) she knew very well that the folder contents were scant, and she may have done the redactions on what little was actually there. In that one lonely folder. Which was OBVIOUSLY not a full delivery of all files.

I have no idea what this means RE: Kash Patel’s hand in this.

And then? She was WOEFULLY unprepared to have foolishly taken on Justice Amy Conan Barrett to discredit her. It was a beat-down alright. Of Bondi, who appeared clueless.

Did you see that video announcement by her a couple of days ago…with staff in back of her? They seemed disdainful and unapologetically disgusted.

