Jim will head the House Judiciary committee. This is the greatest nation on earth! We must save her from tyranny. I will trust people like Jim and let us see. He is in a den of thieves and a swamp. I was very privileged to get the chance to meet with him when I did.

I had the honor of meeting Rep. Jim Jordan. How much I have valued this. Incredible atmosphere. He exudes goodness. I have hopes in him this next term.

Dear Readers,

I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company.

I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.