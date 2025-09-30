Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) Drops Chilling Warning: ‘I’m Not Suicidal — If Something Happens to Me, Find Out Which Foreign Government or Powerful People Would Take Heinous Actions to Stop the
Information from Coming Out’; MTG is calling out the cover of the Epstein pedophile sex ring players & again raises serious questions as to the intransigence of the FBI & Justice Department, AG etc.
Things are being covered up!
You go MTG, you go! Do not back down. You are over target!
‘Earlier this month, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) vowed to publicly expose the names of the pedophiles, enablers, and conspirators involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring after victims deliver a list to lawmakers.
A group of victims, hosted by Greene, Massie, and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), broke decades of silence at a press conference, stepping forward to demand justice, transparency, and accountability from the government.’
Period. Every time. At all times.
For me, it’s not about a pissing contest between political parties or political enemies.
The Epstein rape and pedophile network must be exposed.’
Greene took to X to make her position crystal clear on her support for the Massie–Epstein discharge petition, which calls for a full release of Epstein-related documents.
“To be clear to set the record straight on my support for the Massie Epstein discharge petition.
I stand with girls and women who are sexually abused and raped.
‘Just as millions of Americans have had to do when falsely accused of a crime.
I’ve had to do that many times and even had to defend myself against lies and pay massive attorney bills to do it.
For example, I was wrongly accused of insurrection and actually had to sit on a witness stand, in a Georgia court of law, and defend myself and clear my name.’
___
I think Israeli intelligence is the most likely suspect in the killing of JFK, and RFK becuase they were trying to shut down Israel's nuclear weapons program and get AIPAC to register as a foreign agent (APIAC was called the American Zionist Council at the time). I also think that Israeli intelligence is the most likely suspect in orchestrating 9/11. I think that Charlie Kirk was right to question if Israel issued a stand down order on Oct 7th in order to let the attack happen so that it could be used as an excuse to take more land in Gaza and the West Bank. If MTG is killed, the foreign government that would be the most likely suspect would also be Israel, in my opinion. Check out the list of Israeli assignations, which seem to keep increasing every year. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations
At some point those involved will be named and there will be a resultant economic calamity due to those involved that once the worldwide market downturn snowball gets started, it will end with the CBDC avalanch solution.