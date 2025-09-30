Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Michael G. Fons
I think Israeli intelligence is the most likely suspect in the killing of JFK, and RFK becuase they were trying to shut down Israel's nuclear weapons program and get AIPAC to register as a foreign agent (APIAC was called the American Zionist Council at the time). I also think that Israeli intelligence is the most likely suspect in orchestrating 9/11. I think that Charlie Kirk was right to question if Israel issued a stand down order on Oct 7th in order to let the attack happen so that it could be used as an excuse to take more land in Gaza and the West Bank. If MTG is killed, the foreign government that would be the most likely suspect would also be Israel, in my opinion. Check out the list of Israeli assignations, which seem to keep increasing every year. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Israeli_assassinations

Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
40m

At some point those involved will be named and there will be a resultant economic calamity due to those involved that once the worldwide market downturn snowball gets started, it will end with the CBDC avalanch solution.

