Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at some of her critics who have taken issue with her upcoming appearances on The View and Real Time with Bill Maher.

On Thursday, View co-host Whoopi Goldberg stunned her audience when she announced that Greene would be a guest on the show on Tuesday.

“I don’t know how many things we agree on,” Goldberg said amid the ongoing government shutdown. “But I know the one thing that she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people.”

There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View.

Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY.

Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard.

