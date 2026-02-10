Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
‘Then in March 2005, Palm Beach police received a call from a woman reporting that her 14-year-old stepdaughter had been molested by Epstein. Upon interviewing the girl, she told them that other girls were being sexually assaulted as part of an organized scheme in which high school girls were being recruited to give Epstein massages that led to assault and, at times, even rape, according to Reiter’s account, which is also backed up by court files. “More surveillance was done on Epstein’s house,” Reiter told the FBI agents. “Some kids were observed, prepubescent with braces and backpacks coming from school…one employee said there were dozens of girls in one day. The [Palm Beach Police Department] then put together a case and brought it to the state’s attorney office.”

Dr. Paul Alexander
thank you ANW for the link miami herald

