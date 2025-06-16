Report: Gaza Papers Show Qatar Fundraising Millions for Hamas, Scheming Against Trump Peace Plan

‘Reports in Israeli media on Sunday revealed that documents uncovered in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) indicated a close, years-long relationship between the government of Qatar and the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas, including the emir of the country fundraising for the jihadists.’ Documents reportedly included conversations and letters by some of Hamas’s most senior leaders, including the slain political chief Ismail Haniyeh – who lived in luxury in Doha before his demise in a mysterious explosion in Tehran last year – and Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar. The communications reportedly covered the period between 2017 and 2022 in which Saudi Arabia led a Gulf nation blockade of the Qatari economy in response to Doha’s close relationship with the Iranian terror state. Iran is the world’s premier state sponsor of terrorism and believed to be one of Hamas’s closest financial and ideological backers. Israel’s Channel 12 first reported on the documents.

“In one 2019 communication, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh described Qatari funds as the group’s ‘main artery,’ with financial transfers totaling millions of dollars each month,” i24 News reported, “approved by Israel as part of temporary de-escalation understandings.”

The network noted that in one letter, from Haniyeh to Sinwar, Hamas officials confirmed that the highest levels of the Qatari government had agreed to fundraise $11 million for the jihadist organization.

Other alleged documents highlighted by the Times of Israel indicated that Qatar was helping Hamas undermine efforts in 2019 by the administration of President Donald Trump to normalize relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors; Saudi Arabia elicited particular concern from the jihadists. That year, the American government had debuted what Trump called a “deal of the century” to normalize Israel’s relations with its neighbors and end Palestinian terrorism.

“In an emergency June 2019 meeting, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with Hamas leaders regarding concerns over Trump’s plans for peace and for Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel,” the Times of Israel reported, citing the Gaza documents.’