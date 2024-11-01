Report in Kentucky of 1 voter trying to select for POTUS Trump repeatedly, BUT vote gets selected for Harris! see video! Is this credible? True? If this is true, this needs to be reviewed to ensure a
one off & not a system issue! ZEROHEDGE'S Durden reports on this "tried to pick Trump 10 times, it would not work", went to Harris; yet AG seems to say it was a glitch & not problematic!
One of my subscribers ‘Chew’ shared this and I reshare…
it’s me on X: "This is in Kentucky. I took this video, it was my vote. I tried to pick Trump 10 times, it would not work, so I began recoding and kept trying. I went to the head of the election board and will send this video to KY attorney General. @ScottPresler @JackPosobiec @DC_Draino https://t.co/9Q7Bq4KqDp" / X
‘Ok, the voting machine was busted, but it really was just a "ballot marking device" and as long as you triple checked everything, you must have caught the error’
it’s me on X: "This is in Kentucky. I took this video, it was my vote. I tried to pick Trump 10 times, it would not work, so I began recoding and kept trying. I went to the head of the election board and will send this video to KY attorney General. @ScottPresler @JackPosobiec @DC_Draino https://t.co/9Q7Bq4KqDp" / X
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.