Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
12m

https://palexander.substack.com/p/stephen-miller-fire-this-dangerous

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I want Colom to win Mississippi, it is time black man is senator in Mississippi...this guy Colom can be POTUS one day...got the gravitas...

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