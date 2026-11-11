projects discarded’, why? POTUS Trump needs to stop them if so! I want Trump to step up and clarify this and fire anyone caught shredding any documents. Jail them too if this is so. Over to you POTUS Trump.

Next important person in US politics? Ohio?

‘Donald Trump’s officials have been accused of destroying documents to avoid scrutiny before the Democrats take power in Congress.

Whistleblowers have said the interior department has been disposing of records on the US president’s legacy building projects in Washington DC before the new congress is sworn in in January.’

That above is bullshit, to confuse you…nothing WH or news say on this is true, ZERO…

The non-black man behind drunk rapist Hegseth, that is the man who has us in war in Iran.