Reported Denmark's Parliament meeting the moment POTUS Trump said he would take Greenland because he did not get the NOBEL Prize; did Trump actually use those words? Do they think he was joking?
they should not laugh at him.
From any perspective, regardless of all else, this is no joking matter. Very serious.
Send emissaries instead of militaries to Greenland to work out a deal where they benefit.
However, offering them more protection from foreign incursion than Denmark can provide is a rapidly disappearing option.
Too much in the way of munitions has been expended fighting Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' war against Iran. The US military has depleted reserves fighting Israel's war with American lives and treasure, and the 'peace president' has turned into 'regime change Don', just like all his predecessors back to LBJ at least.
Netanyahu got what he wanted. Perhaps DJT has been a secret Zionist all along? This idea is certainly gaining traction.
What a huge mistake. Now it's a religious war. Diplomacy leaves the room when it becomes a religious war.
All bets are off, in my opinion. Any takers for estimates on the propaganda vs reality concerning how much longer the many worldwide distribution of goods disruptions will last and deepen as Christmas 2026 approaches?