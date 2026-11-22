I do not think in his right mind and he has one, Trump would say this. Cannot be so, not even allude to it. Reporting must be wrong! I imagine there are going to be many hearings in congress and Senate now that Democrats will be in majority and maybe even some jail time if wrong doing is found and declared legally. I think if Repub or Democrat do wrong they should face legal consequences. Once tested in proper legal forum. I have supported POTUS Trump all the way and Repubs but it is no secret he has failed in the first 2 years of term two and has lost the mid-terms and he campaigned and no one he campaigned for won.

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The loss is staggering and it may take Republicans 30-40 years to dig out of this electoral loss. It will reverberate for decades like how the deadliness of the Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine will have damaging effects for decades to come and kill. same thing. The impact on the SCOTUS is now settling in, it will be monstrous for Democrats may well, without stacking the court, regain the majority in next 4 years as Thomas and Alito retire or pass away…

Long live POTUS Trump but he has failed and I want his success and he has time but not this way. He must fire S. Miller, Hegseth, RFK Jr., Patel, Waltz, Bessent, Lutnich to start. Only then will we think he is serious of fixing the wrongs accumulated in first term of term 2.