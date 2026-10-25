Iran must not target American civilians. American civilians did not attack you. American civilians do not support this war. If Iran did, they then would face rightfully the wrought of the the US military…the anger of the American people. rightly. Both sides must leave innocent people out of this clusterfuck of a disaster.
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"I can just see the fake headlines," Trump said. "President Trump is talking about all the money they're making while people are suffering at the pump."
"But I said, ‘I don't give a damn, I'm gonna say it: We're making a frickin fortune,’" he added.
Trump went on to claim that Americans were "paying lower than Biden and Obama and they don't have nuclear weapons," apparently referring to Iran's nuclear capabilities. https://www.newsweek.com/trump-says-he-doesnt-give-a-damn-about-gas-prices-as-us-making-fortune-12615894
"Iran plotting attacks on Americans!"
This is fearmongering, selective reporting, ... in short, MORE lies and false/inflammatory reporting by Trump and his goons. This type of "reports" could also be a precursor to a False Flag event.
To be clear, *could* Iran attack Americans? Yes, of course they could. After all, there is at this moment a STATE OF WAR between the US and Iran. Therefore, the US can attack Iran/Iranians (as they repeatedly have) and, vice versa, Iran can attack US locations/assets/Americans.
But Trump and his media will never report things that way. Just hold your nose and move on.