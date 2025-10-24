Reporting is that daddy Trump wants near 250 million $ from Justice department for the harassment he underwent e.g. FBI raiding his home etc. & fake investigations; I say PAY the eff in man! Pay up!
Damn right, what Biden did was wrong & Obama but word to daddy T, ppsst, be careful Sir, in all my respects of you, deep admiration, your Justice AG Pom Pom Pam & Straight cash homie Patel doing same
Just a heads up my Great POTUS Trump…heads up that the filthy DEMOCRATS do not go hunting your administration peoples when they get back power…and they will, so your peoples got to be perfect, follow rule of law…do not become the animal, that we seek to fix…it is easy to become the animal mephisto…I know it is very easy to do them what they did you but take the high road Daddy T…use the Justice department legally and rightfully…the nation is watching. any illicit use of Justice and power will be returned in kind I am afraid so do not be lulled into that trap. Set a higher threshold. Moral high ground. Vengeance is good, I love it but it must be shrouded in legality if you know what I mean.
Do these 2 men above actually run America?
huge props and support and love POTUS T, hoping your huge success! as the nation wins…
DON DEMANDS $230M PAYOUT FROM TAXPAYERS!
Trump Said to Demand Justice Dept. Pay Him $230 Million for Past Cases
Senior department officials who were defense lawyers for the president and those in his orbit are now in jobs that typically must approve any such payout, underscoring potential ethical conflicts.
is Thiel 1 and 2 the real POTUS?