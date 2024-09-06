Do you wish to live in a world of honesty, or continue lying to yourself and others?

I did not see the interview and I must confess but let me opine and I stand to be corrected if wrong. If Trump did not say this.

Remember, I am full MAGA…love Trump, he is the only option. Today.

This is the key if you want to understand, Trump lost the election because of lockdowns and the deadly Fauci Birx et al. fake non-pandemic response that was devised to hurt him, to cause pain and suffering. It did. Many refused to believe it.

I like you, wanted him to WIN but he did not. But I was never wrong. I knew what I was talking about. That lockdowns and school closures hurt him, especially in the rust belt swing states. The 7 or so that remain the hotly contested and ‘close’ ones. I was there.

And again, we ain’t cupping balls here.

I warn again, that was lockdowns, then! The effect of lockdowns then and NOT mRNA vaccines…YET! The Malone mRNA technology vaccine platform can have a devastating impact on the coming elections. UP and down the ballot. Also.

DO NOT discount the effect in November of 2024 on voting, of the deadly Robert Malone et al. mRNA vaccine; Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weisman et al. deadly vaccine hurt many, many died and people will vote with that in mind. I have said repeatedly Trump must stand up URGENTLY and take ownership, declare OWS the disaster it was, tell us how he will NEVER do this again, tell us how he will make people ‘whole’ again, reverse LIABILITY PROTECTION, set a victim compensation fund, a new acute surveillance system for vaccine adverse effects (replaces VAERS), tell us about the lockdowns and the disaster they were, the deadly school closures, and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines the disaster that it was. Still ongoing. POTUS Trump must tell us! Stop claiming (any and everyone) that OWS worked and was a success, it was a devastating failure…stop saying that the COVID lockdowns worked to save lives, not one life was saved as a result! Stop saying that the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccines et al. worked and saved lives. OWS never worked and the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine never worked. It was deadly, Malone et al. mRNA vaccine killed! Men, women, children.

This is the pure fact.

Face it, everyone.

Excellent scholarship by eugyppius AGAIN:

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

