Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
9h

Awwww ... poor, poor Trump was "misled" into yet *another* falsehood, in the same way as Trump was "misled", "lied to", "betrayed" and similar in the COVID Crime. The poor guy can't catch a break! *Everyone* around him is out to get him, to make him look stupid, to make him do "bad things".

Pllleeeezzzz! Trump doesn't need any help! Trump is at the **ROOT** - not a "victim".

Trump is in on all these crimes - ALL OF THEM! He's just very good at having *others* take the blame and the subsequent fall while he remains pristine - "the 10-dimensional chess player that's so far above everyone else". That leaves him free to carry on with his pilfering and all other crimes.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

Ohhhhhh Paul. 😥 There you go again! 😭

Who misled the orange man king?? Hegseth?

Come on now! Please. The person who leads Israel was the culprit and persuaded him to get into this awful mess. And his narcisisstic self took the lure!

I still believe that this move was in part to move us to the (un)great reset/2030, as we see the damage occurring throughout the world. Things are cracking.

Please open your eyes! Why can't you?? 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture