ties to child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein has died.”

“Simon Andriesz, a British former Wall Street banker who once worked under Lutnick, died by suicide at 57, The Banker reports.”

photo above of Jeffrey Epstein and Howard Lutnick (in blue shirt) on Epstein's island in the Caribbean.

There may be no fire to this smoke or there may be. But today this is being reported.

Issue is Lutnick lied about his association to Epstein, and he was in contact etc. after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008…

that is the issue, why did he lie? he should just tell the truth on this…for it will not go away…for many men were soliciting Epstein for little under-aged girls. That was Epstein’s business, to get rich men in US and world, connected high-society men, get them little girls to fuck. that is the issue and I suppose Lutnick is being asked about his association such as what were you discussing with Epstein when you met him on his private island, flew in his planes etc. al. I suppose we want to ask all the men linked to Epstein and it may indeed be benign, innocent cough cough, yet I would want to learn from RFK Jr., as an example, what he discussed with Epstein on reported dinosaur bone hunts? when he must have known that Epstein was a pedophile procuring little girls for perverted pedophile rapist men to fuck. I would want to know today how many men are presently in POTUS Trump’s administration who had dealings with Epstein after it was known he was a child rapist and what were the nature of their dealings. I think a fair question.

‘But the email chain shows Lutnick and Epstein remained in friendly contact until at least 2018, a decade after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008, and a year before he died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.’