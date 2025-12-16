deadly vaccine; government now when there is trouble in the news, is using HHS like a tool, using RFK Jr. as a tool, getting HHS to make some announcement with non-consequential garbage to misdirect & confuse you; while at same time HHS, FDA

etc. are doing all it could, as per The Outlaw’s demands, to prevent any accountability and covering up for the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine; their, HHS, FDA etc. job is to bullshit you/us daily with trivial crap, low hanging non-important fruit, and make it sensational, like the garbage specious non-scientific paper Makary and RFK Jr. stood up there telling us smoking gun study, on Tylenol autism link knowing it was scientific crap and done only to confuse the nation and deflect from the harms of vaccines in general and specifically the deadly Malone mRNA shots.

HHS, FDA, NIH etc. remains a big scam, a scientific disaster…now being led to specifically mislead us on mRNA vaccine. The appointment of RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya now as I look back was a disaster. Feel good. And they send out lackies who want call outs and jobs to defend their inaction on mRNA vaccine and just duplicity. I can like someone, love them even, worked with them in past and still support them, today, but I can also have the stones to say when they are pure failures and waste of time, blowhards, posers using steroids. To confuse the female population too. It is really fascinating what these people think of people, of women…they think women are that stupid.

Prove me wrong RFK Jr.!, prove me wrong! I challenge you to! Prove me wrong Makary! Take the mRNA vaccine off the market. Prove me wrong! Problem is, you cannot for you know what I know and willing to openly state, that your job is to fuck us and lie to us, and to keep mRNA vaccine on market and bring more, regardless of the safety risks!

Prove me wrong! I want to be proven wrong! I will eat my words and take the shame…I wager anyone, prove me wrong!

We are being fucked! Spun, lied to, and by people we thought were there to help us get rid of the mRNA madness. Again, wager me, in November 2028 mRNA vaccine will not only still be on US market, but will be replacing all other vaccines in process. RFK Jr., Makary et al., it is their job. That is their job. To ensure that.

Wager me!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.