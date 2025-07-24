Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
The number of victims has long been known to be in the many hundreds, perhaps over a thousand.

Seriously, this is old news. It may now be becoming general **mainstream** news, but those of us that follow these events have known the score since the early 2000's, if not earlier. For example, remember the "sweet deal" given to Epstein in the mid-2000? Yeah, it goes back at least that far.

Trump is up to his eyeballs in all this. Guess why he's saying and doing the things in the headlines?

gmn
https://groups.google.com/g/libby6454/c/dbpjKnWxmew

