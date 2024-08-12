me tell you the scheme as told to me by a high-level Democrat insider operative working on the Democrat campaign NOW…the main point today is that they used a bait and switch to screw the Trump campaign to fall for the EARLY debate, knowing if they waited to September for first debate, Biden may not have been able to walk on stage, he was fading fast, and Harris would be blamed for lying for 4 years as to his health being great! so they had to get the early debate to use Trump to destroy Biden on stage and to flush him out, to do the deed of getting Biden to concede to not run for re-election and for them to MISDIRECTION, duplicitously, slot Harris in which is unconstitutional many suggest; in other words, Trump’s so called June debate WIN, was a loss, it is the democrats who won for they got over 3 months to package their candidate…

had they waited to September, it would have not been enough time to table her, to present her as an option as POTUS, to smoothen the edges and wipe the internet and make her seem palatable, to package her as the POTUS nominee and even it would have been maybe too late for Biden to get OFF the ticket…

in short, Trump’s win gave democrats the TIME needed to sell Kamala…as you see…the Republican campaign damaged POTUS Trump terribly and AGAIN taking (agreeing to) the June debate (even too having agreed the second debate was also in unfriendly ABC territory):

So,

1)this began even before Obama 2008 ‘hope and change’ to get Harris to POTUS

2)but even back then, they knew she was unlikeable and terrible as a candidate for POTUS but they, those seeking this, a sick evil malevolent cabal, knew she was the one to enact the most dangerous devastating policies that would finally take America to where they wanted it to be, a complete islamist state, 3rd world status like Yemen, full of dependent people and back then they already decided it was going to be Latino, not blacks who will comprise most of the nation

3)so the plan was hatched to get her to POTUS; they even considered with Obama but then she was as unlikeable and unelectable, so it was given to Biden as you saw. She could win no primary, nothing. She was hated by Democrats more than even Republicans. No one wanted to work for her.

4)the pan was to get Biden to election in November 2024, taped up, however they can, and to swear in January 2025; one week after swearing in, he was to step down and Kamala Harris was then POTUS…smooth plan…BUT they had to defeat Trump and they felt they could

5)As explained to me, the plan was to do first debate in September as usual and make plans on that, but Biden was fading by the day and crashing as to health…

6)They decided (democrats) that if they waited to September and he crashed live (as he did in June debate) and even worse, then the nation would not want him and there would be NO time to install her…no time to advertise etc. she would also be blamed for lying all this time as to his health…

7)So the plan was to tee up the early June debate and if Trump agreed, then do it….Trump, RNC, agreed, and the democrats, knew he would crash….in short, they set up Biden to fail…knowing 45 would destroy him in debate and his health would show…

8)this allowed them to pressure Biden INC., with the public and all pressuring and Biden caved and withdrew…

9)now they have slotted Kamala in with no delegates and running this crooked democrat scheme to install her, but MOSTLY, they got the TIME needed to effect this new steal! more than 3 months…

10)In short, by republicans agreeing to the early June debate, this was a Pyrrhic victory (A Pyrrhic victory is a victory that inflicts such a devastating toll on the victor that it is tantamount to defeat. Such a victory negates any true sense of achievement or damages long-term progress.)

What I mean is Trump lost the debate, he won by the content, he won the debate in a technical sense, but lost the strategic advantage…of a LATER debate with no time to slot in Kamala…after Biden’s mental non compos mentis unfit mind became clear. The democrats now had the TIME long-term to package and present Kamala…they needed this…they GOT it!

The Republican campaign gave them the WIN! Republican campaign just do not understand it! Trump gave the democrats what they needed! Just by accepting that June debate and WINNING it! We would have been far better off having first debate in September!

It is quite ingenious! Democrats used strategy to get what they wanted done and Republicans were outplayed!

And matters made worse now with the Vance pick for I truly like the guy and admire him, but he too was the wrong pick for now…45 needs a female and ideally a minority but at least a female….so Trump went from ruling this re-election to now digging out of a hole and Vance does not add to his ticket. I have said enough about that.

So now since democrats got what they wanted, it is now HIDE and SEEK!

Now that she is the so-called nominee and how dangerous, dysfunctional, inept, how unlikeable is communist Kamala Harris to Democrats & Republicans? Well, not even non compos mentis Biden or Obama or establishment will let her TOUCH POTUS title, they will not let sick demented senile 'out of commission' Biden step down fully so she can be POTUS till Jan 20th 2025; HIDE & SEEK! they know one day as POTUS Harris will clusterfuck it

A beautiful, black or Indian woman (whatever she decides to use as per setting) yet superbly unqualified and dangerous to America. They are hiding Biden for he is very very sick, mentally unfit, for 4 years (and she lied to America about it for 4 years) and always was for 4 years and now he is cratering and they are similarly hiding Kamala because she is destructive, a radical leftist California socialist communist and you must not see her, not even some leg, before the election…so two of the most dangerous people ever (with Obama and Paul Ryan) to have touched political power in USA.

So they are playing a game of pure ‘hide and seek’, in front of us where they are hiding both Biden and Kamala Harris for different reasons; as said, for Biden, we cannot see now just how terribly sick and declined he is and ALWAYS was, and for Harris, she is that inept and radical that they cannot chance, cannot CHANCE we seeing the ‘REAL’ radical leftist socialist Marxist communist Kamala not even for one day…not even for one hour, no, the game is to get her elected then you will deal with the REAL leftist radical Kamala; for now they have to get her campaigning but you not be able to judge her on policies as POTUS…this is why Biden was not removed with 25th nor stepping down entirely, it’s because we cannot see the REAL Kamala…this is all a scripted deliberate plan and ploy, a game to get her to the POTUS slot with no delegates or election…just INSTALLED.

rightfully Biden is so bad medically now he MUST not touch the POTUS office, yet they cannot even move him as part of the plan…we have a sitting POTUS who is mentally unfit, senile, demented, in full Parkinsonian rapture in front our faces, yet he cannot even move to get care and support.

