recent RNC in Milwaukee (where POTUS Trump who is the ONLY choice and best choice to lead America over the next 4 years to drop and fix the killer inflation, damaged economy, end the deadly wars Ukraine-Russia (so many innocents, children killed), Iran-Israel, Israel-HAMAS, possible China-Taiwan (likely), rid us of crime on our streets, take care of our veterans etc. etc. etc. and all the ill that suffer USA at present, that has taken us to near 3rd world status in many parts now due to Biden and Harris, and IMPORTANTLY get us out of this death spiral and rid us of the 20 to 30 million illegals Harris and Biden and Obama and Mayorkas let come in unvetted with thousands of rapists, murderers, deadly MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha), 18 Street gang (all satanists) and Tren de Aragua) among them and you POTUS Trump promised many times now on the campaign trail you would seal the borders and mass deport, and NOT just those that commit crimes and that you will finally build the wall (we assume the nice beautiful concrete wall you promised in 2015 and 2016 and I trust you))…

But at the recent RNC, there was NO, zero mention of COVID and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine by POTUS Trump. The election is and was the right correct place to begin the healing, at the RNC and this was a devastating failure by the RNC to constrain POTUS Trump. But something far sinister occurred I will explain below.

This was very very wrong by RNC for we are here, even this substack portal was set up due to COVID and its ravages (and the cancelling and silencing of dissidents like me by legacy media) and silence by RNC and POTUS Trump will not do it.

COVID’s response by the US Task Force and all involved was a pure failure, OWS was a catastrophic failure, the lockdowns saved not ONE life and in fact killed, the school closures did nothing but harm our children and many killed themselves, the business closures caused business owners to kill themselves, and the medical response with isolation, deadly sedatives midazolam, propofol, lorazepam, fentanyl etc., the denial of antibiotics, the DNR orders, the toxic drugs, the Remdesivir that destroyed kidneys and livers, and the deadly ventilators…all of these conspired to harm and kill our peoples. In USA and globally.

POTUS Trump must STOP praising OWS or the lockdowns or the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine for it never ever worked and failed, it killed. POTUS Trump, I appeal to you again, please STOP. There is no evidence of success. The American people must not be deceived this way. They need help such as ending LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP ACT and reversal retroactive, so that they can sue all involved. They need some victim compensation fund, they need all involved to be held accountable and punished….FINALLY.

Kamala Harris’s DNC with Tampon Tim Walz also did not mention COVID or the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine save to blame Trump for the damaged economy etc. and claiming that they democrats created millions of new jobs when she knew (if she understood the economy) that those jobs were people who simply went back to work after being locked out during height of COVID etc. So, this was a failure too by DNC…

Now, I was reached out to give a 4 minute at the RNC and I indicated it will be most glowing to POTUS Trump as it could only be, I only had and have praise, and briefly mention my work at HHS in his administration and how I found his polices benefitted black Americans and minorities so very much. I was amazed I was asked and I waiting for further. I advised I will pay my way to travel there and the like and I did arrange lodging etc. Then when I got there I was told it will be 2 minutes not 4 minutes. I was told no mention of COVID. Then I was told it will be one minute. I was very confused. Then I was told 30 seconds likely to introduce someone. I felt it was a shitshow. Then I was told 15 seconds. In my mind I felt this was to show my face as the anti-COVID anti-lockdown and anti-Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine but just to draft off of me and not make it anything about COVID. I was very dismayed. Then I was told only in the crowd and will not be allowed on stage. I then told the persons talking to me to fuck off. Do not talk to me again. If you saw me in the convention, do not even walk up to me. para I told them.

It was a pure clusterfuck IMO and I was so very angry. I realized there was going to be no COVID. It was being swept under the rug. Forgotten.

I felt in my heart that 45 would handle it.

There was ZERO by 45 as you heard.

This disheartened me.

RFK Jr., now this is to you…you grew in fame by your words against the OWS, the lockdowns and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. You grew in admiration, and it remains. But you are now silent on OWS and COVID and now discussing seed oils and all sorts of things that to be honest, we the people, know about. Thank you for being an advocate and focused on health…very good. But we are parents, we understand the importance of children health. Thank you for joining us in our continued battle and also, thank you for finally understanding that the democrats of today are rabid animals. The radical wing. Yes, they messed with you. They hurt your elections. We have been MAGA and Republicans and CONSERVATIVES all along and we have stood with POTUS Trump when you and democrats and the left vilified him. For a decade now. I so much appreciate you now joining us, and you are welcomed to join us! You have grown more. This is fantastic.

But your now silence on OWS and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine is noticeable. I urge you to return to first principles and what got you attention and your media-based following in the first place. IF, and I say IF, as I may be wrong, and I may stand to be corrected, that you have had to pay a price to join MAGA etc. which is to be silent on OWS and the lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine and even PROMOTE in sideways (we even have Malone ludicrously sending you a message in media asking to become the FDA commissioner as you are buddies and you may have some NEW pull and we just felt he was smoking some of his horse shit, his own horse manure and well, Walz seemed to indicated he drinks horse semen?? but put that aside for a moment), like nudge and poke us to avert our gaze that way to be to become lenient on it, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA shot, that will not work. That will not work Bobby Jr.

If this is and was a quid pro quo, something for something e.g. your access to MAGA world and supporters to even help your CHD etc., but for your silence, I would ask you to step out, to leave it. You then must leave and not compromise your strong integrity. Go back to your independent stance and principles as your stature will grow even more. I said IF…I think I may be wrong and hope to be wrong, and we will see by your actions now…we will listen…your words…the history is there so we have lots of stuff to compare to.

You CANNOT go silent on OWS or the Malone et al. deadly shot now…we need your voice still in the fight…

MAGA!

Thank you Bobby Jr., in joining us, you are welcomed, and we are happy you finally saw the light!

