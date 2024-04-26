Republican Speaker is now known officially (as the word is the Congress is making urgent name changes) so the record is reflective accurately: for your record, it is now 'Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS"
a memo went out to ask all correspondences to the House Speaker's office to be addressed to: Speaker Mike JohnsonLESS...the memo has now been sent across all federal departments etc.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh, stop it! The man has a touch job. He doing the World Economic Forum's bidding while trying to aviod a inevitable noose at the hands of the American People.
Too funny