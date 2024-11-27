Republicans & RINOs (deepstate) present a far graver threat and obstacle to POTUS Trump's MAGA agenda than the Democrats; Democrats are BABIES compared to the Republicans who are 'the enemy within'
POTUS Trump be warned again...play your cards tight...& be relentless and merciless...remember, you need to tear down all about Justice & lawfare & these alphabet agencies who will kill your kids when
you depart this world naturally, they will move to jail them (your kids and grand-kids), take their money, and even kill them as they have not stopped trying to do to you.
Be warned!
