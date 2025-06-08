this lady, Miller, has 3 men tied up in knots…the Prime Minister of USA, Ketamine Musk, and a 3rd. More will unfold.

‘THE Social Security Administration is eyeing a big change to the program's retirement age, potentially impacting 257 million Americans by 2033.

As the SSA considers raising the full retirement age, retirees risk losing out on hundreds of thousands in benefits.

‘The Republican Study Committee in the House is looking to increase the full retirement age, or FRA, to 69 by 2033.

The potential change would impact Americans currently between 30 and 55 years old the most.

These Social Security recipients could lose around $420,000 in their lifetime benefits, per the Congressional Budget Office's comprehensive estimate, taking into account long-term impacts and economic factors like inflation.

Americans affected by the higher FRA would receive roughly $3,500 less each year throughout their retirement, which lasts about 30 years on average.’

The lost payouts amount to a 13% annual cut, although some individuals may lose significantly more than $3,500 per year, while others could lose less.

The change, if implemented, would impact 257 million retirees, according to reports.

The plan would begin in 2026, slowly raising the FRA up to 69 by 2033 across just eight years.

Comparatively, the retirement age was increased from 65 to 67 starting in 1983, but the change was rolled out very slowly across 33 years.’

HIT HARD

If the change to the FRA was to roll out, it would have a major impact on millions of Americans who rely on the social program for day-to-day financial support or retirement savings.

Individuals in more physically and mentally taxing fields such as construction, healthcare, and service work will be impacted on a greater scale if the FRA were to increase to 69.’

‘These Americans have shorter life spans, heavily depend on Social Security payments, and are often unable to work into their late 60s because of physical demands.

Many of these older Americans will be unable to keep working and will instead likely try to claim disability benefits instead, Social Security experts predict.’

