Research papers showing devastating impact of COVID gene injection on innate immune system and neurotoxicity; keep for your libraries; a lead researcher is MIT's Dr. Stephanie Seneff; brilliant!
1)https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35436552/
Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of
G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs
2)Seneff, S.; Nigh, G. Worse than the disease? Reviewing some possible
unintended consequences of the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. IJVTPR
2021; 2(1): 38-79.
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23
3)Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein
This demonstrates prion-like capabilities of the spike protein:
Nydström, S.; Hammarström, P. Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV2 spike
protein. J Am Chem Soc 2022; 144: 8945-8950. doi: 10.1021/jacs.2c03925.
This shows upregulation of alpha synuclein and increased risk to
Parkinson's disease:
4)SARS-CoV-2 Proteins Interact with Alpha Synuclein and Induce Lewy Body-like Pathology In Vitro
Wu, Z.; Zhang, X.; Huang, Z., Ma, K. SARS-CoV-2 proteins interact with
alpha synuclein and induce Lewy body-like pathology in vitro. Int J Mol
Sci 2022; 23: 3394. doi: 10.3390/ijms23063394
This is an important paper showing that the spike protein activates toll
like receptor 4, which leads to a strong inflammatory response.
5)SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with and activates TLR41
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zhao, Y.; Kuang, M.; Li, J.; Zhu, L.; Jia, Z.; Guo, X.; Hu, Y.; Kong,
J.; Yin, H.; Wang, X.; You, F. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein interacts with
and activates TLR41. Cell Research 2021; 31: 818-820. doi:
10.1038/s41422-021-00495-9.
This shows that spike subunit S1 alone is neurotoxic:
6)SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 subunit induces neuroinflammatory, microglial and behavioral sickness responses: Evidence of PAMP-like properties
Frank, M.G.; Nguyen, K.H.; Ball, J.B.; Hopkins, S.; Kelley, T.; Baratta,
M.V.; Fleshner, M.; Maier, S.F.; SARS-CoV-2 spike S1 subunit induces
neuroinflammatory, microglial and behavioral sickness responses:
Evidence of PAMP-like properties. Brain Behav Immun 2022; 100: 267-277.
doi: 10.1016/j.bbi.2021.12.007.
This shows that spike has a sequence that resembles a toxic enterotoxin
produced by Staph aureus.
7)A monoclonal antibody against staphylococcal enterotoxin B superantigen inhibits SARS-CoV-2 entry in vitro
Cheng, M.H.; Porritt, R.A.; Rivas, M.N.; Krieger, J.M.; Ozdemir, A.B.;
Garcia, G., Jr.; Arumugaswami, V.; Fries, B.C.; Arditik, M.; Bahar, I. A
monoclonal antibody against staphylococcal enterotoxin B superantigen
inhibits SARS-CoV-2 entry in vitro. Structure 2021; 29(9): 951-962.e3.
doi: 10.1016/j.str.2021.04.005
Shows spike still present 15 months post-infection:
8)Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 Protein in CD16+ Monocytes in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) up to 15 Months Post-Infection
Patterson, B.K.; Francisco, E.B.; Yogendra, R.; Long, E.; Pise, A.;
Rodrigues, H.; Hall, E.; Herrera, M.; Parikh, P.; Guevara-Coto, J.;
Triche, T.J.; Scott, P.; Hekmati, S.; Maglinte, D.; Chang, X.;
Mora-Rodrguez, R.A.; Mora, J. Persistence of SARS CoV-2 S1 protein in
CD16+ monocytes in post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) up to 15
months post-infection. Front Immunol 2022; 12: 746021. doi:
10.3389/fimmu.2021.746021
Spike still present several months after vaccination:
9)SARS-CoV-2 S1 Protein Persistence in SARS-CoV-2 Negative Post-Vaccination Individuals with Long COVID/ PASC-Like Symptoms
Patterson, B.K.; Francisco, E.B.; Yogendra, R.; Long, E.; Pise, A.;
Beaty, C.; Osgood, E.; Bream, J.; Kreimer, M.; Heide, R.V.;
Guevara-Coto, J.; Mora-Rodríguez R.A.; Mora, J. SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein
persistence in SARS-CoV-2 negative post-vaccination individuals with
long COVID/ PASC-like symptoms. Research Square Preprint. Jul 12, 2022.
doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-1844677/v1.
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I just watched the latest episode of Radical. Maajid Nawaz interviewed airline pilots. Some who refused the jab and are fighting to get their careers back. Others who capitulated and took it to save their job and suffered irreversible severe side effects. One pilot had an electrical short circuit in his heart shortly after he landed the aircraft and only lived because medical help was immediately available. There's a shit list a mile long of political and medical tyrants who will one day stand in the docket to faced criminal charges. I'm looking forward to seeing that prick Trudeau in leg irons.
The effect of the microRNAs depicted in Dr. Malone’s paper (#1) really can’t be overstated. The decision to leave viral microRNAs in the final product is an abomination and clearly points to lethality by intent.