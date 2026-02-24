Was Oprah operating in some manner as a Madame? Did Oprah have any dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, besides Weinstein?

Back to this troubling issue with the stolen website Virex and selling customers fake products and NO products after customers paid money…

Some are hucksters and be careful.

‘The virex website remains stolen for now, but will eventually be returned to its rightful owner’ — ‘have been scamming subscribers of this Substack by enticing them with a 35% “sale” and taking their money while either shipping them fake product or not shipping them anything at all.’

I have now been made aware of this situation with the Virex stolen website and innocent people being tricked with fake products with hucksters just trying to just make a buck while cheating unsuspecting people and confusing them with the real company RESOLVX HEALTH and the promoters like 2nd Smartest Guy who only supports the real company RESOLVX HEALTH.

I stand behind companies like RESOLVX Health RESOLVX HEALTH selling real products that can offer relief and help (range of nutraceuticals etc.) as I stood behind The Wellness Company (TWC.health)…

see this important PSA from 2nd Smartest Guy in The world’s substack warning you of the scam (where RESOLVX HEALTH remains the authentic product and website):

‘IMPORTANT PSA: VIREX Website is STOLEN & You Are Being SCAMMED’

I found this disturbing enough to want to re-post 2nd Smartest’s PSA, start stack here:

‘This is an important update to the following article…

The virex website remains stolen for now, but will eventually be returned to its rightful owner — in the meantime, the criminal husband and wife duo that are illegally running the website have been scamming subscribers of this Substack by enticing them with a 35% “sale” and taking their money while either shipping them fake product or not shipping them anything at all.

These criminals not only stole the website, but also the customer list, which is how they are emailing all of the legacy customers, many of which learned about these lifesaving products by reading this Substack.

The owner of RESOLVX HEALTH — who still remains legal owner of the virex website that is currently operating without his authorization — has sent this Substack a series of incredibly damning emails corroborating that this sociopathic husband and wife team have now completely stopped shipping their fake product, which has left many very confused and worried customers reaching out to RESOLVX HEALTH; for example:

There are dozens of such emails, and incessant phone calls from distraught and defrauded customers that were scammed by the virex website.

If you were tricked into purchasing any products from virex at any time starting June 16th of this year until now, then here is what you should do to protect yourselves:

Contact your financial institution immediately and file a dispute

Destroy any product that you may have received from virex (assuming you even did receive it)

Tell everyone that you know to avoid virex

Only support the original supplier RESOLVX HEALTH that has all of the authentic products that you have been purchasing for many years always in stock.

'